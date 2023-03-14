NASCAR Xfinity: Chad Chastain plans debut at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chad Chastain plans to attempt his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He’ll drive the No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet.

“I’m thrilled to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with DGM Racing, a Florida-based race team, driving a ‘Protect Your Melon’ Chevrolet, just like I watched my brother (Ross Chastain) do for years,” Chastain, a Florida native, said. “I have a great platform to raise awareness for safe driving, whether on the track or on the roads in the local community and being able to tie that back to our family business is an honor.”

If Chastain makes the Xfinity race at Atlanta, it will be his fifth-career NASCAR national-level race. He made four starts in the NASCAR Truck Series for Niece Motorsports between 2021 and 2022. Three of those races resulted in 30th-place finishes.

“We’re excited to work with Chad,” DGM owner Mario Gosselin said. “He has done a nice job in the select NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races he has run, and we’re excited to give him the opportunity to continue his growth in NASCAR. The program that both Ross and Chad have put together promoting seat belt safety is fantastic, and we’re happy to collaborate with them to bring awareness to this important topic.”

