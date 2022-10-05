NASCAR Xfinity: Chandler Smith joins Kaulig Racing

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – AUGUST 13: Chandler Smith, driver of the #18 Charge Me Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway on August 13, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chandler Smith will make the move from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023 to drive the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet full-time. He’ll replace A.J. Allmendinger, who will move to the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig.

“Youth. I mean, you look at it, we’ve got Justin Haley that’s young, and then, you look at our other guys, and they’re older, right? And he’s youth,” Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said of Smith. “I think that you can run to 45, heck, 47. You know, A.J. is gonna be 41 next year, so, but he brings a lot of youth, so if we can continue to build within that, we will have spaces for those guys.

“So he brings a lot of youth, but he also brings a lot of different views. He’s a very outgoing guy, and I think with the other two teammates he’s gonna have, they’ll just bring him in, love him and care for him, and I’m sure it won’t be an A.J. in the car, but I think he can get there in time.”

Smith has driven for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series since 2019, full-time the last two seasons. In 59 Truck Series races, he has five wins, including three this season. His Truck Series stats also include 22 top-fives and 32 top-10 finishes.

Smith already has two Xfinity Series races to his credit this season for Sam Hunt Racing, resulting in a best finish of 21st at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

