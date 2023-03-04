NASCAR Xfinity: Chandler Smith nabs first pole in Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chandler Smith will start on the pole for the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday. Smith claimed his first-career Xfinity pole with a 29.489-second/183.119 mph lap during qualifying Friday.

Smith’s pole is the third-straight for Kaulig Racing at LVMS. A.J. Allmendinger won two poles there for the team last year.

Justin Allgaier will start alongside Smith on the front row Saturday. Cole Custer and Brett Moffitt qualified for second-row positions on the LVMS starting grid. Custer, though, along with Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed, Kyle Busch, Brandon Jones and Gray Gaulding, will have to drop to the back for the initial green flag.

Teams are required to race the same cars at Vegas they raced the previous weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. After incidents in the ACS race, the teams of Custer, Berry, Creed, Busch, Jones and Gaulding went to backup cars for Las Vegas.

