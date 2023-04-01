NASCAR Xfinity: Chandler Smith notches first win at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Chandler Smith claimed his first series win in his 10th race — Saturday’s Toyota Care 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. He also led a race-high 83 laps.

“Feels great,” Smith said. “Vegas, we dominated that race (but) didn’t win. Said it was all in God’s timing. He’s creating something way bigger and better than I know what to do with. Here we are at Richmond, my favorite race track, and we’re sitting in victory lane. So all glory goes to God. Thank you Chris Rice, Matt Kaulig, Quick Tie Products, my smoking hot wife and everybody at Kaulig Racing. This is unbelievable.”

John Hunter Nemechek finished second after going a lap down early in the race when he stayed out on old tires.

“Yeah, we weren’t very good on the short run,” Nemechek said. “We had a long-run speed car. We came from the back to battle up here. I’m just proud of everyone on this No. 20 Toyota GR Supra team for Joe Gibbs Racing. The Safeway colors looked great on our car. We came from the back as fast as Xfinity 10G internet. Disappointed to run runner-up, again. That is the last three races here I’ve ran second or third — frustrating. We will go back to work. We just have to figure out to execute better. The 16 (Smith) had the best car on the short run; it was going to be hard to hold him off. Even early on, he would fire off and, then, drop back. Just one of those days. It was a good points day for us. I think we moved up a couple spots. Disappointed, but we will take it and move on to the next one.”

Josh Berry, Kaz Grala and Cole Custer rounded out the top-five.

The only three cautions of the race for on-track incidents all came in the final 30 laps of the 250-lap race. Smith took the lead from Nemechek just before the final caution on lap 239.

Justin Allgaier won the first $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus of the 2023 edition of the four-race program for Xfinity Series regulars. His 13th-place finish was best among four drivers vying for the bonus at Richmond. Other D4C contenders Saturday — Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith and Daniel Hemric — finished 17th, 19th and 24th, respectively.

Allgaier, by winning the bonus at Richmond, will be eligible to race for the second bonus in two weeks at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He’ll challenge Chandler Smith, Nemechek and Berry for that bonus. Those three drivers gained eligibility for the Martinsville bonus by being the top-three Xfinity Series regulars at the finish at Richmond.

All four Dash 4 Cash drivers at Richmond were off the lead lap late in the race, but by the checkered flag, three of them were back on the lead lap. Allgaier fell off the lead lap with a green-flag pit stop on lap 210, but he stayed out and took the wave-around during a lap-221 caution for Jeremy Clements.

JR Motorsports teammates Josh Berry and Brandon Jones both led in the final 100 laps before the Clements caution, and Berry was the leader at the time of caution. But when the race restarted on lap 229, Nemechek took the lead.

Mayer got the free pass back onto the lead lap on the next caution for Riley Herbst and Jones on lap 231. Sammy Smith, then, got the final free pass and pitted for a last set of new tires during the final caution for Brett Moffitt, Joe Graf Jr. and Leland Honeyman.

Chandler Smith won the first of two 75-lap stages after taking the lead on a lap-42 restart that followed a lap-35 competition caution.

Allgaier started on the pole after rain forced the cancellation of qualifying Saturday morning. Sammy Smith took the lead on lap three.

Sammy Smith and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Nemechek stayed out while everyone else pitted during the competition. On older tires, the JGR drivers went from the top-two positions to outside the top-30 and off the lead lap by the end of the stage.

Berry won the second stage at lap 150 after taking the lead from Chandler Smith in lapped traffic on lap 141. Jones was second at the end of stage two for a JRM one-two.

Herbst was first off pit road after stage one to restart with the lead for stage two. Chandler Smith restarted third and retook the lead on lap 105.

After losing the lead to Berry, Chandler Smith lost additional positions and was fourth by the end of the second stage.

Nemechek got the free pass back onto the lead lap after stage one. By the end of stage two, he was back up to seventh in the running order.

Finishing sixth through ninth in Saturday’s race were Sheldon Creed, Ryan Sieg, Parker Kligerman and Austin Hill. Derek Kraus finished 10th in his Xfinity Series debut.