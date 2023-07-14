NASCAR Xfinity: Chandler Smith notches second-straight pole at NHMS

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 30.159-second/126.291 mph lap in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday, Chandler Smith claimed the pole for Saturday’s Ambetter Health 200. It’s his third pole and his second-straight in his first full season of Xfinity competition.

“First time I’ve ever been here in New Hampshire and I love the place already,” Smith said. “Looking forward to hopefully putting on a good show starting on the front row. We’ll see what we have tomorrow.”

Smith will share the front row of Saturday’s starting grid with John Hunter Nemechek. JR Motorsports teammates Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier qualified third and fourth for second-row starting spots. Another JRM driver, Brandon Jones, rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

Kaz and Grala and Ryan Sieg failed to make qualifying attempts after wrecking in practice. But both made the race, as the number of entrants matched a full race field.

Of drivers making qualifying attempts, Greg Van Alst was slowest after suffering a brake problem.