NASCAR Xfinity: Chandler Smith wins in overtime at Phoenix

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 09: Chandler Smith, driver of the #81 QuickTie Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway on March 09, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chandler Smith claimed his second-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win, his first of 2024, in overtime Saturday in the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time 200 at Phoenix Raceway.

“I’m so proud of everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Smith said. “It’s great to finally get this first one off the back with these guys. We need to keep racking them up.”

Joe Gibbs Racing and Richard Childress Racing took the top-four finishing positions with RCR’s Jesse Love in second, Smith’s JGR teammate Sheldon Creed in third, and Love’s teammate Austin Hill in fourth.

Cole Custer rounded out the top-five.

“We started out pretty good, but the track lost some grip, and then, we struggled a little bit,” Custer said. “Our guys did a great job staying with it all day. Our pit crew did an amazing job. It is frustrating. Obviously, we want to win, but it was a really good points day. We just have to keep working on it. I think we are missing something, just a little bit. We just need to keep trying to work on it and get a little bit more of that potential out of it.”

Smith was second when then-leader Justin Allgaier blew a left-rear tire on lap 195 of the race that was scheduled for 200 laps. The incident put the race under caution for the sixth and final time, extending the event distance to 205 laps.

“What a day,” Smith said. “We went from dominating, to we weren’t great, to dominating again, to wasn’t great again. Just lacked a little bit on (Allgaier). I hate that happened to him. He definitely had it in the bag.”

Smith led a race-high 88 laps and Custer 61. They were the only two leaders before a lap-138 caution for Hailie Deegan. Smith was the leader when the caution came out after taking the position from Custer on lap 109.

Another of Smith’s teammates, John Hunter Nemechek, was first off pit road during the caution to take the lead. Smith and Custer restarted fourth and fifth.

Nearly as soon as the race restarted, it went under the yellow, again, on lap 143 when Smith made contact with Nemechek, and Nemechek spun. At least 10 cars were collected, and the race was red-flagged for just over 11 minutes for track cleanup. Drivers collected included Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, Brennan Poole, Ryan Ellis, Austin Hill, Deegan, Jeb Burton, Parker Retzlaff, Aric Almirola and William Byron.

Allgaier was the new leader with Custer in second and Smith third after the big crash. Allgaier led 52 laps before his wreck.

Smith won the 45-lap opening stage. He dominated the stage after starting on the front row and taking the lead from pole sitter Custer on the first lap. Custer was second after holding off challenges from Allgaier late in the stage.

Stage one included a caution on lap six when Jeremy Clements got into Josh Williams, and Dawson Cram was collected.

Custer, then, dominated the second stage for stage win at lap 90. He took the lead by getting off pit road first after stage one.

Smith was fourth to restart for stage two after losing positions on pit road. He got back up to as high as second in the second stage but drifted back to fourth by stage end.

Allgaier was second and Almirola third at stage-end.

Shane van Gisbergen collected his second-career Xfinity top-10 finish in his fourth series race with a sixth Saturday. Brandon Jones finished seventh, Parker Kligerman eighth, Sammy Smith ninth, Anthony Alfredo was 10th.