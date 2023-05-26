NASCAR Xfinity: Charlotte Motor Speedway race time changed

By AMANDA VINCENT

Because of rain in the weather forecast Saturday at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, NASCAR has moved the scheduled start time of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race up an hour to noon ET Saturday, from an approximate 1 p.m. start time.

The Charlotte race weekend also includes races for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck and Cup series. The Truck Series race is scheduled for an approximate 8:30 p.m. start Friday, and the race weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Coca-Cola 600 by the Cup Series at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday.

