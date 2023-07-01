NASCAR Xfinity: Chicago race red-flagged until Sunday

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series street-course race in Chicago will resume at 10 a.m. local time (11 a.m. ET) Sunday. The race, scheduled for 55 laps, was redd-flagged for lightning after the completion of 25 laps.

Pole sitter Cole Custer will be the race leader will the race resumes. He has led the entire race to this point. John Hunter Nemechek was second and Justin Allgaier third when the race was red-flagged.

Custer won stage one at lap 15 Nemechek and Austin Hill were second snd third at the end of the stage.

The first stage included a caution on lap four when Justin Marks blew his engine.

The yellow flag also waved on lap 16 for Andre Castro, who hit a tire barrier in turn one in his Xfinity Series debut.

