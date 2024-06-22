NASCAR Xfinity: Christopher Bell wins again at New Hampshire

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series regular Christopher Bell claimed a NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday in the SciAps 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It was his fourth win in four Xfinity races at NHMS.

Sheldon Creed finished second for a Joe Gibbs Racing one-two.

“Overall, good day,” Creed said. “I’m proud of everyone with our group at Joe Gibbs Racing and everyone at Toyota. We made our car better all day. It was a little rough on rain tires, but as soon as we got dries on it, we got our Supra better and better. Just stayed in the hunt all day. I wasn’t great on the short run, but I felt like we could compete at times. Just stayed in it, worked hard at it and came home second, again.”

Cole Custer finished third after leading a race-high 114 laps, mostly in the second half of the race.

Saturday’s race was scheduled for 200 laps but was extended to 203 laps by an overtime that resulted from a lap-196 caution for a Mason Massey spin.

Custer restarted with the lead with Bell in second for the final restart. Creed took the lead just before the white flag. Bell moved into the lead on the final lap.

“That was 100 percent just circumstances, there,” Bell said. “I really did not do a very good job on the start and got a terrible launch, and that allowed Sheldon to get into second, and Sheldon ended up getting Cole loose off of (turn) four, and I had Sheldon’s left rear, and I was able to get to the bottom of three-wide with our Mobil 1 Toyota. (Turns) One and two I felt really good at the bottom, so I felt like I was in a good spot, but that was a hard one, for sure. Cole did a good job getting control of the race and getting the lead, and he just drove away the third stage. It is never over till it’s over, though.”

Custer gave up the lead to pit during a cycle of green-flag stops on lap 150. He was back up front when the cycle completed on lap 167.

Most lead-lap cars pitted, again, during a caution for Armani Williams on lap 168. That caution was the second-straight caused by Williams as he also brought out a yellow flag on lap 101.

Jesse Love and Carson Kvapil stayed out during the lap-168 caution to restart in the top-two. Kvapil took the lead on the lap-175 restart, just before a lap-176 caution for a Chandler Smith spin.

Custer retook the lead from Kvapil on the lap-182 restart, just before a caution for an incident involving Riley Herbst, Sam Mayer, Justin Bonsignore, Austin Hill, Shane van Gisbergen, Kyle Weatherman and Alex Bowman.

In all, the yellow flag waved 11 times. Late-race cautions also included a lap-189 yellow flag for Hailie Deegan and Nathan Byrd.

Mayer won the first of two 45-lap stages after staying out during two cautions — on lap 28 for Patrick Emerling and on lap 35 for A.J. A.J. Allmendinger — and taking the lead from Sammy Smith on the lap-40 restart from the Allmendinger caution.

Sammy Smith was second at stage-end.

Cars started the race on wet-weather tires but changed to slicks during a lap-12 competition caution. Custer started on the pole and led several laps early.

Hill took the lead on the lap-17 restart following the competition caution, but Custer retook the position on lap 19.

Several cars pitted during the Emerling and Allmendinger cautions. Custer gave up the lead to pit during the Allmendinger yellow flag.

Mayer and Sammy Smith gave up their top-two positions to pit, along with some others, after stage one. Bonsignore inherited the lead in his Xfinity Series debut, and Bell restarted second after starting the race outside the top-20. Both Bell and Bonsignore were in Joe Gibbs Racing entries.

Bell took the lead on the lap-53 restart and continued up front to win stage two at lap 90. Bonsignore remained in second. Custer was third at the end of the stage.

Custer beat Bell off pit road after the second stage to restart first.

JR Motorsports drivers Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the SciAps 250. Kvapil’s top-five came after starting the race last.

Ryan Sieg finished sixth, Parker Kligerman was seventh, Herbst eighth, Bowman ninth, and Corey Heim was 10th.