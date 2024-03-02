NASCAR Xfinity: Cole Custer claims Vegas pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 29.788-second/181.281 mph lap in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, reigning series champion Cole Custer claimed the pole for Saturday’s The LiUNA! It’s his third Xfinity pole at LVMS but his first there since 2019. It’s also his 19th-career pole in the series.

Toyota driver Chandler Smith and Chevrolet’s A.J. Allmendinger qualified second and third to join Ford’s Custer in giving all three manufacturers representation in the top-three positions on the race starting grid.

Parker Retzlaff and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five in qualifying. Ryan Sieg, Parker Kligerman, Sammy Smith and Sheldon Creed qualified sixth through ninth. Aric Almirola qualified 10th for his first race of the season.

Justin Allgaier wound up in the back after suffering a flat tire in qualifying.

Joey Gase had his qualifying time disallowed after making his qualifying lap with an open NACA duct.