NASCAR Xfinity: Cole Custer declared winner in Chicago

By AMANDA VINCENT

Cole Custer was declared the winner of the inaugural The Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series street-course in downtown Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Twenty-five of the scheduled 55-laps were completed Saturday before a red-flag for lightning.

“It’s been an awesome weekend overall,” Custer said. “The whole event, the whole thing that NASCAR’s put on here — the whole city — it’s been pretty unreal. The course is such a blast to drive. Today, we definitely wish we could have run all the laps. We don’t want to win it this way, but at the end of the day, we had a really fast car. I think everybody knew that.”

John Hunter Nemechek and Justin Allgaier were credited with top-three finishes.

“Racing downtown on the streets of Chicago was pretty amazing,” Nemechek said. “The whole experience, the atmosphere and how many fans were here — I give a lot of props to everyone at NASCAR. Everyone involved with the Chicago Street Course did an amazing job. Riding around under caution yesterday, being able to see all of the fans lined up three or four rows deep along the fence with no open spots, was incredible. Probably one of the best attendances we’ve had so far this year in the Xfinity Series. The race went okay for us. I ran P2 from the drop of the green flag until lap 25 when they called it yesterday. We needed a good stop to be able to make an adjustment and have a shot to contend with Cole for the win and just never had that opportunity. We’ll take that second-place, and we’ll move on from it. It was a good points day. We gained some more on second-place, which was good, giving ourselves a little bit more gap. We’ll go to Atlanta and try to win.”

NASCAR planned to resume the race Sunday morning since the race was shy of the halfway point, and the end of stage two was not reached. NASCAR, typically, will not call a race “official” before half of the scheduled distance or the end of stage two is reached, whichever comes first. But torrential rainfall Sunday flooded the course.

“With standing water and flooding a significant issue at the race track and throughout the city, there was no option to return to racing prior to shifting to NASCAR Cup Series race operations,” a statement from NASCAR read. “Throughout the entire planning process for the Chicago Street Race, our relationship with the City of Chicago has been strong and among the most valuable assets in reaching this historic weekend.

“In the spirit of that partnership, returning on Monday for the completion of a NASCAR Xfinity Series event two laps short of halfway was an option we chose not to employ. Based on several unprecedented circumstances, NASCAR has made the decision to declare Cole Custer the winner of the race.”

After starting on the pole, Custer led all 25 laps Saturday, including a stage-one win on lap 15.

The first stage included a caution on lap four when Justin Marks blew his engine. The yellow flag also waved on lap 16 for Andre Castro, who hit a tire barrier in turn one in his Xfinity Series debut. Those were the only two cautions before the first indication of lightning on lap 24 Saturday.

Brett Moffitt and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five. Sammy Smith finished sixth, Daniel Hemric seventh, Chandler Smith eighth, Parker Kligerman ninth, and Kaz Grala finished 10th.