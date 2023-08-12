NASCAR Xfinity: Cole Custer docked points after Michigan

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 04: Cole Custer, driver of the #00 HAAS Automation Ford, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway on August 04, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series have been penalized as a result of an issue with the splitter on the No. 00 Ford at Michigan International Speedway ahead of the Aug. 5 race there.

Crew chief Jonathan Toney was fined $25,000. The team and driver were docked 20 owner and driver points and five playoff points.

The splitter was confiscated by NASCAR officials during inspection the day before the race. In its penalty announcement, NASCAR cited a violation of sections 14.4.3 C & H of its rule book. That rule states, “ Except as specified, splitters must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer.”

SHR says it will not appeal the penalties.



Custer is locked into the 2023 playoffs with two race wins.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.