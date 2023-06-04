NASCAR Xfinity: Cole Custer grabs win in Portland

By AMANDA VINCENT

Cole Custer claimed his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday in the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway. He took the lead on an overtime restart that resulted from a lap-73 debris caution.

Justin Allgaier and Sheldon Creed were first and second for the final restart, but when they had trouble in the chicane, Custer was in position to take advantage.

“Just trying not to make mistakes. I mean, I did the same exact thing. I saw them drive in there so deep, and I did the same thing like two restarts ago,” Custer said. “Man, I’m just so happy. I’ve never won a road course race before. I’ve been so close, so many times. It’s just awesome to win this. I can’t thank Haas Automation, everybody at Stewart-Haas and the Xfinity program and the Cup program. This is just a great day. J.T. (Jonathan Toney) just for coming in to crew chief. It’s awesome to get this trophy and get that out of the way. I’m pumped for the rest of the year. We got fast cars, and starting to put it all together.”

Allgaier recovered to challenge Custer to the checkered flag and finish second. Creed wound up seventh after leading a race-high 47 laps.

Allgaier was one of three JR Motorsports drivers in the top-five at the finish with Sam Mayer and Josh Berry finished third and fourth. Austin Hill finished fifth.

When Custer missed the chicane as the race leader after a lap-52 restart, Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek moved into the top-two positions. Creed knocked Nemechek out of second on lap 56 in a move of retaliation.

Nemechek fell to the back of the top-20, and after back-and-forth contact with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith, both Nemechek and Smith pitted with flat tires on lap 61.

Creed won the first stage on lap 25 after starting on the pole and dominating the stage. Nemechek took a brief lead after a lap-23 restart that followed a lap-19 caution for Stefan Parsons, but Creed retook the position late on the final lap of the stage.

The first third of the race was problematic for some drivers. Sammy Smith pitted on lap two with a broken shifter. Chandler Smith spun on lap one and, then, was penalized for missing the chicane on lap seven. During the Parsons caution, Daniel Hemric’s car caught fire.

“From what I’m told, it was something to do with fuel in the carburetor,” Hemric said.

Custer won the second 25-lap stage in side-by-side fashion with Nemechek after Nemechek spun Creed from the lead on the final lap of the stage.

Creed wound up outside the top-five at the end of stage two after leading all but the last lap of it.

Allgaier passed Nemechek for second on lap 33 and, then, Allgaier challenged Creed for the lead. Nemechek retook the position and Custer also got by Allgaier in the final two laps of stage two.

Myatt Snider finished sixth Saturday. Other top-10 finishers included Connor Mosack in eighth, Chandler Smith ninth and Nemechek in 10th.