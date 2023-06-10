NASCAR Xfinity: Cole Custer has substitute crew chief at Sonoma

PORTLAND, OREGON – JUNE 03: Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway on June 03, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jonathan Toney, crew chief for Cole Custer on the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, didn’t make the trip to Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway for Saturday’s Door Dash 250 because of illness. Instead SHR Chief Competition Officer Scott Zipadelli will be Custer’s crew chief at Sonoma.

Most of Zipadelli’s crew chief experience comes from the NASCAR Cup Series. In 469 Cup races ad a crew chief, he has 34 wins, all but one with SHR co-owner Tony Stewart as driver at Joe Gibbs Racing. Zipadelli has seven races of experience as an Xfinity Series crew chief, resulting in three wins.

Custer is the most recent winner in the Xfinity Series, claiming his first win of the season and his first-career road-course win June 3 at Portland (Ore.) Raceway. He he fourth in the driver standings, 13 races into the season.

