NASCAR Xfinity: Cole Custer on pole after qualifying rained out at Darlington

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 19: Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Ford, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 19, 2024 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A lightning hold and, then, rain resulted in the cancellation of on-track activity, including qualifying, for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Friday. As a result, NASCAR set the starting lineup for Saturday’s Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 by a metric that includes points and previous race finish and fastest laps, putting Cole Custer on the pole for Saturday’s race.

“Darlington is called ‘Too Tough to Tame’ for a reason,” Custer said ahead of the race weekend. “It’s such a difficult track for a driver. If your car isn’t set up right, it can make for a bad race. I’ve been lucky to have some good runs there and continue to score top-10s, but we still have yet to lead laps at Darlington. I got the win in 2019, but I would like to run up front all day and lead laps. We’ve been close, but we just need that little bit more. Luckily, J.T. (Jonathan Toney, crew chief) and the guys have been working on it, and I know they’ll bring me a fast race car this weekend. We’ve been good there, but I know we can be the best of the best.”

The metric used to determine a race starting lineup when qualifying is rained out is the same one used to determine the qualifying order when qualifying is held.

Chandler Smith will start along Custer on the front row Saturday, and Sheldon Creed will start third, sharing row two with A.J. Allmendinger.

With 38 cars entered, all received starting positions for the race. The final starter will be NASCAR Cup Series regular William Byron in the part-time No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for his second Xfinity race of the season and the third for the team.