NASCAR Xfinity: Cole Custer on pole at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 20.057-second/94.411 mph lap in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Friday, Cole Custer claimed the pole for Saturday’s Call811.com Before You Dig 250. It’s his second pole of the season.

“It’s always very nerve-racking qualifying coming here in qualifying, because you never know how good your tires are going to come in,” Custer said. “But it never feels great, but you hope when they say your lap time afterward that it was a good one. Luckily, had a good one.”

Custer will share the front row Saturday with John Hunter Nemechek,l. Sheldon Creed and Parker Retzlaff will start in row two.

The Call811.com Before You Dig 250 will be the second race of the four-race Dash 4 Cash bonus program. Nemechek was the highest qualifier among the four drivers eligible for the $100,000 bonus at Martinsville. Josh Berry was next in sixth.

Berry will share row three of the grid with fifth-place qualifier and JR Motorsports teammate Sam Mayer.

Third Dash 4 Cash candidate and JRM driver, Justin Allgaier, qualified eighth.

The final Dash 4 Cash driver at Martinsville, Chandler Smith, qualified just outside the top-10 in 11th.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Call811.com Before You Dig 250: