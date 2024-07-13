NASCAR Xfinity: Cole Custer wins at Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer claimed his first Xfinity win of 2024 and the first in the series for Ford this year in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Saturday.

VIDEO: Custer’s post-race press conference

“This means so much. These guys have worked so hard this year and just haven’t gotten that final result,” Custer said. “It is awesome to get it here at Pocono. This is such an awesome race track that is hard to win at. I can’t thank all of them enough. An unbelievable car. Doug Yates gave us awesome Roush Yates horsepower. Ford, we got a win in the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, finally. We are pumped about that. We are ready to try to carry this into the playoffs. I couldn’t be here without Gene Haas (car co-owner) and everyone at Haas Automation and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing. It is an awesome day.”

Justin Allgaier finished second, NASCAR Cup Series regular William Byron was third, and Sheldon Creed and Taylor Gray rounded out the top-five.

Allgaier was one of a small handful of drivers to pit during a lap-74 caution for a multi-car crash involving Brennan Poole, Ryan Ellis, Parker Retzlaff and Leland Honeyman. As a result, Allgaier was able to go the remaining distance of the 90-lap race without another pit stop.

Byron was the leader when a cycle of green-flag stops got underway and gave up the lead to pit on lap 62.

Allgaier was the leader by a lap-68 caution for Stephen Mallozzi. Custer, on newer tires, took second just before a lap-76 caution for Jeremy Clements and Mason Massey.

Custer took the lead from Allgaier on lap 82. A lap later, the yellow flag waved for the eighth and final time for Shane van Gisbergen.

Allgaier won the first 20-lap stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Creed on a lap-eight restart that followed a lap-two caution for Dawson Cram.

Custer was second at stage-end.

Creed was challenged by Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate Brandon Jones in the opening laps, but both Creed and Jones struggled after the restart. Jones made an unscheduled green-flag pit stop with a flat right-rear tire on lap nine.

Creed was 10th at the end of stage one. Jones was a lap down but got back on the lead lap for stage two.

Custer won the second 20-lap stage at lap 40. He beat Allgaier off pit road after stage one.

Allgaier was second out of the pits after the opening stage, but he was penalized for equipment interference when one of his tires rolled out of the control of his pit crew.

Allgaier was back up to 10th at the end of the stage. Chandler Smith and Austin Hill were second and third.

Jesse Love was first for the restart for stage two after staying out. Love pitted during the first caution of the race. He, along with Sam Mayer, pitted, again, with three laps remaining in stage two.

Custer took the lead from Love on the lap-26 restart early in the second stage and led the rest of the stage.

Stage two also included a caution on lap 27 when Byron suffered a flat tire.

Byron led a group of four cars, including Mayer and Love, that stayed out after stage two to restart with the lead at the halfway point of the race.

Love took the lead on a lap-51 restart that followed the lap-47 caution. Byron retook the lead on lap 55.

A.J. Allmendinger finished the race in the sixth position. Hill finished seventh, Parker Kligerman eighth, Sammy Smith ninth, and Mayer was 10th.