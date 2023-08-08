NASCAR Xfinity: Cole Custer’s splitter confiscated at Michigan

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR confiscated the front splitter from the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Cole Custer ahead of Saturday’s Cabo Wabo 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The splitter was taken to NASCAR’s Research & Development Center in North Carolina for further inspection. Penalties may be announced this week.

Custer finished 16th at Michigan after starting the race in the 13th position. He has two wins in the first 21 races this season and is fourth in the driver standings.

