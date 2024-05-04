NASCAR Xfinity: Connor Mosack joins JR Motorsports for two races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Connor Mosack has signed on to drive the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in two NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season — on the Chicago street course on July 6 and at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 12.

“It’s great to be back with Porter Pipe & Supply and JRM for the Chicago Street Race,” Mosack said. “I ran last year’s inaugural Xfinity Series race in Chicago with Porter Pipe & Supply, and they had a ton of people out at the race. They were all pumped. Unfortunately, weather kind of put a damper on things and cut the race short. We’re definitely looking forward to getting back to Chicago. We’ve got some unfinished business there.”

Mosack finished 35th for Joe Gibbs Racing in last year’s race in Chicago. He was 24th at the CMS Roval with Sam Hunt Racing in 2023. Hunt contested 24 Xfinity Series races last season with a combination schedule with JGR and SHR. He finished in the top-10 twice with Sam Hunt Racing — eighth at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway and fifth at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Mosack has yet to make an Xfinity Series start in 2024. He is, however, racing part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Niece Motorsports and Spire Moyorsports.

Mosack’s deal with JRM is a reunion, of sorts. Eleven of his 15 CARS Late Model Stock Tour races between 2019 and 2022 were with JR Motorsports.

In 2021, Mosack ran full-time in the TA2 class of Trans Am. In 14 races, he win at Watkins Glen and notched 10 top-five finishes.

