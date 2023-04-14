NASCAR Xfinity: Corey Heim plans debut at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Corey Heim plans to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on April 29. He’ll drive the No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing entry.

“It means so much to get a start in the Xfinity Series,” Heim said. “I’ve watched all three national series of NASCAR for as long as I can remember, and to be able to make the next step up is a dream come true.

“It’s certainly exciting to join SHR. Sam (Hunt, owner) and I have talked about running races for a few years now. To be able to finally put something together is awesome and worth the wait. I want to have a strong run in my debut. I have the resources needed to succeed on and off the racetrack with Toyota Racing Development and Sam Hunt Racing. With that being said, I have no set expectations, just going to go out and give it my all.”

Heim is in his first full-time season in the Truck Series as a driver for TRICON Garage after two part-time seasons with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2021 and 2022. In 25-career Truck Series starts, resulting in two wins, both coming last season at Atlanta Motor Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis. He also has seven top-fives and 14 top-10s, including a top-five and four top-10 finishes in the six races, so far, in 2023.

