NASCAR Xfinity: crew chief ejected at Charlotte

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 11: NASCAR driver Dawson Cram poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 11, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dawson Cram’s crew chief Ryan Bell has been ejected from the Charlotte (N.C.)Motor Speedway pit and garage areas after an issue with the No. 74 CHK Racing car’s quarter-window air ducts was discovered during inspection for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, scheduled for Saturday.

Cram qualified 26th for Saturday’s race. It will be his third Xfinity Series race of the season. He is racing part-time in the Xfinity and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this year.

If other penalties are assessed to Cram’s team, they will be assessed next week.

