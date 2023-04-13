NASCAR Xfinity: crew member suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT

Michael Hayden, a pit crew member for Alpha Prime Racing, has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR upon the discovery of a September 22 arrest for fourth degree domestic assault in Platte Co., Mo.

In its penalty announcement from earlier this week, NASCAR cite violation of sections 2.14.A and 4.4.D of its rule book. “Any NASCAR Member charged with any violation of the law (misdemeanor and/or felony) shall notify NASCAR prior to the next scheduled event or within 72 hours of being so charged, whichever is earlier.”

Hayden didn’t notify NASCAR of his arrest. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service. He also was required to complete drug and alcohol treatment.

Hayden also was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR in 2018 after an altercation with team owner Jerry Hattaway in the garage area at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He appealed that suspension, and it was overturned by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

