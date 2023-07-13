NASCAR Xfinity: Dale Jr. adds second race to 2023 docket

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will contest two NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 from behind the wheel of his JR Motorsports No. 88 entry. He most recently announced plans to enter the Oct. 21 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Earnhardt already had announced he would compete in the Xfinity Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 15.

Earnhardt has contested one Xfinity Series race as a driver yearly since retiring from full-time competition as a NASCAR Cup Series driver at the dnd of the 2017 season. This year will mark his first time contesting more than one NASCAR national-level race since his retirement.

Earnhardt, the 1998 and 1999 Xfinity Series champion, has 24 series wins in 144 races. Since his retirement from Cup racing, he has a best Xfinity race finish of fourth at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in 2018. He last ran an Xfinity race at Bristol in 2017 but hasn’t raced in the series at Homestead since 2008.

Earnhardt won an Xfinity Series race at Bristol in 2004.

