NASCAR Xfinity: Dale Jr. plans two races for 2023

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to contest two NASCAR Xfinity Series races as a driver in 2013. One of those races will be the night race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 15 from behind the wheel of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. The other race has not been announced.

“We are so proud and excited to continue our partnership with Dale Jr. and his team at JR Motorsports,” Unilever North America (sponsor) Vice President and General Manager of Dressings and Condiments Ben Crook said. “The equal passion that NASCAR fans have for their favorite brands like Hellmann’s and drivers like Dale Jr. is what makes this partnership so special. We look forward to continuing this ride with Dale for years to come.”

Bass Pro Shops will sponsor Earnhardt in his other race.

Earnhardt has run one Xfinity Series race per season in a car fielded by his JRM team since retirement from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the 2017 season. Those five races resulted in three top-five finishes.

Earnhardt is a two-time Xfinity Series champion, claiming back-to-back titles in 1998 and 1999, his only two full-time seasons in the series. He has contested 144 Xfinity races since 1996, resulting in 24 wins and 70 top-fives. He won an Xfinity Series race at Bristol in 2004.

Earnhardt also is a 26-time winner in 631 Cup Series races, including a win at Bristol in 2004.

JR Motorsports won Xfinity Series championships in 2017 and 2018 with William Byron and Tyler Reddick as drivers. Three JRM drivers — Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry and Noah Gragson — made the championship four of the 2022 series playoffs.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

Order Dale Earnhardt Jr. merchandise from Fanatics.

Get your tickets for 2023 NASCAR races from Ticket Squeeze.