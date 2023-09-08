NASCAR Xfinity: Daniel Hemric moves to No. 10

PORTLAND, OREGON – JUNE 03: Daniel Hemric, driver of the #11 Cirkul Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway on June 03, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaulig Racing has moved Daniel Hemric from its No. 11 to No. 10 Chevrolet entry for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, effective with the running of Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Derek Kraus will drive the No. 11 in the Kansas race.

“As we prepare to close out the 2023 season, Daniel Hemric will take over the No. 10 Chevrolet for the remaining races to contend for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship,” Kaulig president Chris Rice said.

Hemric is all but locked into the Xfinity Series playoffs heading into the Kansas race, the final race of the regular season. But his No. 11 team won’t make the playoffs for the owners’ title unless Kraus wins in the car at Kansas. The No. 10 car, though, already has clinched a berth to contend for the owners’ title.

The No. 10 car has had multiple drivers throughout the regular season with NASCAR Cup Series drivers A.J. Allmendinger and Kyle Larson claiming race wins. Meanwhile, Hemric has driven the No. 11 for the entire season, to this point.

