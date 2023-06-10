NASCAR Xfinity: Daniel Suarez pulls double-duty at Sonoma

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Daniel Suarez will pull double-duty during the NASCAR race weekend at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. In addition to his regular gig as driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series race there Sunday, he’ll drive the No. 07 SS Greenlight Racing Chevrolet in Saturday’s Door Dash 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Saturday’s race will be Suarez’s first in the Xfinity Series since 2018. He raced in the series full-time with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2015 snd 2016, winning the series championship in 2016. He has the wins in 84 Xfinity Series races.

Saturday’s race will be the first for the Xfinity Series at Sonoma.

Suarez claimed his first-career Cup Series race win last season at Sonoma.

“Every time we head to a road course, whether it’s Sonoma, or somewhere else, I am excited. I feel at home and I am excited to go back to a place where we had great memories last time, and hopefully, we can repeat it,” Suarez said, as quoted in a race preview from his Cup Series team. “Sunday’s race at St. Louis was great for us. It was a good solid run from start to finish. We just need to build on it.”

