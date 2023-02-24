NASCAR Xfinity: David Starr joins Our Motorsports

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: David Starr poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran driver David Starr has joined Our Motorsports to drive the No. 02 Chevrolet part-time in 2023.

“I am over the top excited to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity series another year,” Starr said. “I would like to thank Our Motorsports, Chris Our and Vic Reynolds for giving me this opportunity. A huge thank you to Bret Baier for partnering with us for another season. I am so grateful for all of the fans, race teams, and companies who have supported and believed in me throughout the years.”

Starr made his debut with the team in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18. He finished 22nd. Starr also is listed as the driver of the No. 02 on the entry list for Saturday’s race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

The rest of Starr’s schedule with the team hasn’t been announced. It is dependent on sponsorship.

Starr has raced on at least a part-time basis in the Xfinity Series since 2000. In 254-career starts, he has a top-five and three top-10 finishes. He contested 19 races for SS Green Light Racing.

Starr is a four-time winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with 317-career starts in that series.

“David is the perfect fit for what we are trying to build,” Our Motorsports co-owner Vic Reynolds said. “We learned very valuable lessons, both professionally and personally last year. The program that we are building is based on those lessons. It is going to take time, precision, and steady execution. David brings much more to us than his proven driving talent. You see, David brings something else to us here that is being overlooked and we like that. We would rather show what that is than put it in a press release.”

