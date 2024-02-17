NASCAR Xfinity: David Starr out, Dawson Cram in at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: David Starr poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After David Starr posted the 29th-fastest lap in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday, his No. 66 MBM Motorsports Chevrolet was disqualified, because it failed post-qualifying inspection. The issue was a track bar split that was not within NASCAR rules.

The part-time team has added one of the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway races to the schedule to replace the Daytona race. The Xfinity Series races at Talladega on April 20 and Oct. 5.

“For those who have not seen the news, NASCAR has disqualified our P29 Xfinity Series qualifying lap at Daytona due to our track bar height,” a statement from MBM Motorsports read. “We passed pre-qualifying tech this morning with the track bar level as required by the rulebook. Somehow in the normal qualifying adjustments, we exceeded the maximum three inches of split allowed for the track bar.

“This was an honest mistake. We are not making excuses, but to paint the picture for you all, our entire crew was working today on one hour of sleep after our last lap crash while running in the top-five of the ARCA race last night.

“This Xfinity car was very fast. David Starr drove an excellent lap, and we want to thank our huge team of partners that made our Daytona attempt possible. We will be running a makeup race at Talladega for all involved: David behind the wheel of the same car, same engine program, and all of our same sponsors.”

With Starr’s disqualification, Dawson Cram and the No. 4 JD Motorsports team was added to the race starting lineup for Saturday’s United Rentals 300 season-opener after initially failing to make the race.

