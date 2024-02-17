NASCAR Xfinity: Daytona race pushed to Monday

By AMANDA VINCENT

The United Rentals 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. ET Monday because of rain at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday.

The race originally was scheduled for an approximate 5 p.m. green flag Saturday. Because of weather, NASCAR moved the anticipated start time to 4:30 p.m., but persistent rain still prohibited a Saturday start.

There was a long enough break in the rain Saturday to run qualifying, though. Richard Childress Racing swept the front-row starting spots with Jesse Love taking the pole and teammate Austin Hill garnering the second starting spot.

NASCAR remains optimistic to get the Daytona 500 Cup Series season-opener in Sunday.