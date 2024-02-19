NASCAR Xfinity: Daytona start delayed again

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has, again, modified its Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway schedule because of rain Monday morning. The schedule now has the Xfinity Series race at 9 p.m. ET Monday, following the Daytona 500 for the Cup Series. The Xfinity race still will be shown live on FS1

The United Rentals 300 Xfinity race originally was scheduled for Saturday and the Daytona 500 on Sunday, but rain both of those days pushed the races to Monday. The Xfinity race was, then, scheduled as the first race of the day at 11 a.m, to be followed by the Cup race at 4. The Cup race will air live on FOX.

Despite rain most of the day Saturday, NASCAR was able to work in a qualifying session for the Xfinity Series. Richard Childress Racing teammates Jesse Love and Austin Hill claimed front row starting spots with Love on the pole.