NASCAR Xfinity: Dean Thompson plans debut at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Dean Thompson plans to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday in the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He’ll be behind the wheel No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota.

“Welcome to the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series, Dean,” a social media post from SHR (@Team_SHR26) read. “@deanthompsonr will make his @xfinityracing series debut this weekend at @CLTMotorSpdwy, piloting our No. 26 GR Supra.”

Thompson has three top-10 finishes in the first 10 races of the 2024 Truck Series season. He is in his third full-time season of Truck Series competition, his second with TRICON Garage. In 57-career starts, he has two top-fives and eight top-10 finishes, including two best finishes of third at Charlotte and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last year.

SHR’s No. 26 team is full-time in the Xfinity Series. It is 19th in the series owner standings, 11 races into the season. Drivers who have piloted the car, so far, this year include Jeffrey Earnhardt, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey Heim, Ed Jones and Sage Karam.

