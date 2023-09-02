NASCAR Xfinity: Denny Hamlin notches sixth Darlington win

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series regular Denny Hamlin finished his first day of Darlington (S.C.) Raceway double-duty Saturday with a win in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. It was Hamlin’s sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Darlington, making him a 10-time winner at the track across the Cup and Xfinity Series.

“Yeah, I’m just proud to do this for Gordon Logan and everyone at Sports Clips,” Hamlin said. “He’s been such a supporter of my career for such a long time. Thank you to Sport Clips and Help a Hero. Appreciate everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing for the opportunity to come and do one Xfinity race per year and it’s great to have a win.”

Austin Hill finished second, and Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate John Hunter Nemechek was third after leading a race-high 99 laps. Cole Custer and Josh Berry rounded out the top-five.

Saturday’s race went into an overtime that extended the race one extra lap to a 148-lap distance after a lap-142 caution, the seventh of the race, for Parker Kligerman. Hill was the leader at the caution, but Hamlin took the lead on the final restart.

“These cars just drive so different than the Next Gen does. Really, I just maintained my pace and kept them within shouting distance and, then, pounced when I really needed to,” Hamlin said.

Nemechek was the leader when the yellow flag waved for Kyle Sieg and Jeremy Clements on lap 103. Ten drivers stayed out during the caution, and Hill, like he did throughout the race, beat Nemechek off pit road. Hill took the lead from Parker Retzlaff, who stayed out, on lap 11.

Hamlin took the lead on lap 124, but both Hill and Nemechek beat him out of the pits during a lap-132 caution for a Ryan Sieg spin.

Nemechek won the first 45-lap stage under a caution that came out for debris from Josh William’s blown tire on lap 43. Hamlin was second at the end of stage one after starting the race alongside Nemechek on the front row.

Pole sitter Nemechek led the entire opening stage that also included a caution when another of his JGR teammates, Sammy Smith, spun on lap 12.

Nemechek’s dominance continued in the second 45-lap stage, and he completed the stage sweep with a stage-two win on lap 90.

Hill beat Nemechek off pit road after stage one, but Nemechek retook the lead on the lap-51 restart. Custer moved into second, but Hill retook that position and still was second at the end of stage two.

The second stage also included a caution for Anthony Alfredo on lap 55.

Hill, again, beat Nemechek off pit road after stage two, but like before, Nemechek retook the lead on the lap-97 restart.

Riley Herbst finished sixth Saturday, Justin Allgaier was seventh and Sheldon Creed eighth. A second Cup driver, Kyle Busch, finished ninth, and Daniel Hemric was 10th.