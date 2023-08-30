NASCAR Xfinity: Denny Hamlin plans double-duty at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series regular Denny Hamlin will pull double-duty at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. In addition to Sunday’s Southern 500, he also plans to contest the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Darlington. The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the Cup Series will drive the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the Xfinity Series race race.

Saturday’s race at Darlington will be Hamlin’s first race in the Xfinity Series in 2021 when he finished 12th, also at Darlington. Hamlin’s last five Xfinity Series starts all came at Darlington between 2017 and 2021, including his most recent race win in the series in 2017.

Hamlin has 163-career starts in the Xfinity Series wins, including full-time seasons in 2005 and 3006. His 17-career wins include five at Darlington.

Saturday’s Xfinity race will provide extra track time at Darlington ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series playoffs opener. Hamlin heads into the playoffs third in the driver standings, 11 points behind William Byron and JGR teammate Martin Truex Jr.

Hamlin has four wins at Darlington in the Cup Series, the most recent in 2021.

