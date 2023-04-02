NASCAR Xfinity: Derek Kraus notches top-10 in debut

By AMANDA VINCENT

Derek Kraus made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday in the Toyota Care 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. He finished 10th from behind the wheel of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

With his start at Richmond, Kraus joined a multi-driver lineup for the No. 10 team. Heading into the 2023 Xfinity Series season, Landon Cassill was expected to drive the car full-time this season, but that plan fell through because of sponsorship issues. Through the first six races of the season, the car was, primarily, driven by NASCAR Cup Series drivers, but the Richmond race was the first of four races in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program. Cup Series regulars are not allowed to contest D4C races.

Future races for Kraus with the No. 10 team have not been announced.

Kraus raced full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series between 2020 and 2022, but he lost his seat at McAnally-Hilgemann Racing to Christian Eckes ahead of the 2023 season. He has made one Truck Series start, so far, this season, driving a Young’s Motorsports entry to an 18th-place finish in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Kraus has four top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes in 74-career Truck Series races.

