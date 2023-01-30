NASCAR Xfinity: DGM Racing crew member dies

Photo courtesy of DGM Racing (via Twitter)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darryl Barnes, front tire changer on the No. 91 DGM Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season, has passed away at the age of 28, the race team revealed on Twitter (@dgm_racing_) on Saturday.

“Today we honor the life of one of our crew members, Darryl Barnes,” a post on the team’s Facebook page read. “Darryl was the front changer on our No. 91 last year. He was a great teammate with a heart of gold and had a smile that lit up pit road.

“Last weekend we received the terrible news that our dear friend, Darryl, had passed. We are still at a loss for words and can’t believe you’re gone.

“Your kind, gentle heart. Your fun-loving personality. Your beautiful smile. Your sense of humor and countless jokes. Your infectious love. Your drive and determination to be great. These are just a few things we admire and will miss most about you.

“To Mr. and Mrs. Barnes, Tyla, and the entire Barnes family, we send our deepest apologies and condolences. Our thoughts and our prayers are with each one of you. We are here and we care for you. Thank you for sharing your son with us.

“To our brother, Darryl, rest in peace, buddy. We love you and we miss you already. Never stop smiling.

“#DoItForDarryl #MentalHealthAwareness #DGMFamily.”

As a member of the No. 91 team in 2022, Barnes worked with drivers including Mason Massey, Madon Filippi and Preston Pardus.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter (@autoracingdaily) or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).