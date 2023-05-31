NASCAR Xfinity: Dylan Lupton joins Alpha Prime Racing for Portland, Sonoma

#26: Dylan Lupton, Sam Hunt Racing, Toyota Supra Marques General Engineering

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dylan Lupton will drive the No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet in the next two NASCAR Xfinity Series road-course races — Saturday at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway and June 10 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. The race team announced the news via Twitter (@teamalphaprime) on Monday during a rain delay in the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Lupton has 39-career Xfinity starts since 2015, the four most recent coming in 2021. He has one-career top-10 finish — a ninth at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2015. Lupton also has 15-career starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, resulting in one top-five and four top-10 finishes, and four starts in the NASCAR Cup Series.

