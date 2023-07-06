NASCAR Xfinity: early race call in Chicago not against rules

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR called The Loop 121 NASCAR street-course race in downtown Chicago official Sunday after the completion of 25 laps — shy of the halfway point of the race that was scheduled for 55 laps and the conclusion of stage two, scheduled for lap 30. NASCAR typically won’t call a race “official” and declare a winner until a race reaches the halfway point of the scheduled distance or the conclusion of stage two, whichever comes first, because that’s what the NASCAR rule book usually mandates.

NASCAR didn’t defy its own rule book, though, because the rule book allows wiggle room through a provision for unforeseen circumstances.

“On occasion, circumstances will be presented that are unforeseen or or are otherwise extraordinary in which strict application of the NASCAR rules may not achieve this goal,” the rule book states. “In such rare circumstances, the NASCAR officials, as a practical matter, may make a determination regarding the conduct of an event, the eligibility of a competitor, or similar matters that are not contemplated by or are inconsistent with the NASCAR rules, in order to achieve this goal.

“From rime to time, in particular rules, official entry blanks, bulletins, and elsewhere, NASCAR may use the term ‘EIRI’ — meaning ‘except in rare instances’ — to indicate the likelihood that such a determination may be made. NASCAR, however, may make such a determination, even if ‘EIRI’ has not been included in a particular rule, official entry blank, bulletin, or otherwise. Such determinations are reviewable by NASCAR supervisory officials pursuant to section 1.4 (Interpretation and Application). All such determinations are subject to section 1.5 (Finality of Interpretation and Application).”

The 25 laps of the race that were completed were completed on July 1, the scheduled date of the race, before a red flag for lightning in the area. As lightning continued, NASCAR decided to postpone the resumption of the race to July 2, prior to a scheduled NASCAR Cup Series race. But record rainfall on July 2 resulted in NASCAR calling the race “official” instead of resuming it.

Cole Custer was declared the winner after leading all 25 laps, including a stage-one win.

