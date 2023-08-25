NASCAR Xfinity: error made on late-race restart at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has admitted it made a mistake in setting the lineup for a late-race restart in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 19.

“Our goal is to get back to green as soon as possible. There are no timeouts in NASCAR, so we need to move quickly to give fans as many green flag laps as possible,” NASCAR told NBC Sports. “In this instance, we should have taken the extra step and, potentially, the extra lap to ensure the correct lineup.”

The mistake was made in the positions NASCAR placed Parker Kligerman, Josh Berry and Sammy Smith for an overtime restart after an incident involving Justin Allgaier, Alex Bowman and Brandon Jones. After the race, Kligerman questioned being lined up ninth for the restart.

“Why we restarted ninth I have no idea,” Kligerman said. “We’ve got to talk to NASCAR and somebody has got to explain this to me because I’m pretty sure the car that hit me in the wreck was (Berry), who then starts fifth. I get sent to ninth. If we start fifth, we win this race. That’s really disappointing.”

Kligerman wound up with a third-place finish. NASCAR provided an explanation of its error to NBC on Tuesday.

“At the time of caution, (Berry’s) transponder did not hit the (scoring) loop, so it did not register a freeze position,” NASCAR claimed. “The lineup reverts to the previous loop at the time of caution. Where we erred was positioning (Berry’s car) in its position at the time of caution, versus its position at the previous loop. That affected (Kligerman’s) and (Smith’s) position.”

