NASCAR Xfinity: Garrett Smithley replaces Bayley Currey at JD Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Garrett Smithley is replacing Bayley Currey as driver of the No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, effective at the Atlanta Motor Speedway race on Saturday.

“I can’t wait to get back to Atlanta Motor Speedway,” Smithley said. “Old Atlanta was my favorite track, but running the Cup (races) last year on the new surface was valuable, and I’m excited to take what I learned to JDM.”

Smithley drove full-time for JD Motorsports full-time from 2016 through 2019. Since then, he has raced part-time in the series for other teams while also contesting races in the NASCAR Cup Series. Smithley ran two of the four Xfinity races, so far, in 2023.

“It’s great to have Garrett back,” team owner Johnny Davis said. “He’s easy to work with, has the talent to get the most out of our race cars and knows when to go and when to be patient. We’re excited to pick up where we left off with him — preparing fast, reliable cars to race.”

Smithley has one top-five, a fifth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with JD Motorsports in 2018, and five top-10 finishes in 147-career Xfinity Series races.

Currey joined JD Motorsports late in the 2021 season and drove for the team full-time last year. His second-career top-10 race finish came with the team last year — a 10th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

Currey has two-career top-10s in 111 Xfinity races. He has two best finishes of 28th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway in the first four races this season.

