NASCAR Xfinity: green flag moved up

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has moved the anticipated start time of the United Rentals 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway up 30 minutes to 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The race’s original scheduled start time was 5 p.m.

The time change is weather related with rain in the forecast throughout Saturday and Sunday. Significant chances of rain all day Saturday may lead to a delay of the race to later on Saturday or possibly even Monday.

Live TV coverage remains on FS1. The race is scheduled for 120 laps, divided into two 30-lap stages and a 60-lap stage.

