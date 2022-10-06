NASCAR Xfinity: Hailie Deegan plans debut at Vegas

Photo courtesy of Hailie Deegan, via Twitter.

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Hailie Deegan plans to make her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Oct. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the driver announced via YouTube. She’ll drive the No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford.

“I really wanted to make my Xfinity debut, for sure, on a mile-and-a-half (track), because that’s where I feel most comfortable,” Deegan said.

Deegan, a Ford development driver, is in her second full-time season in the Truck Series. In 44-career starts in the series as a driver for David Gilliland Racing, she has three-career top-10 finish, including a career-best sixth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last weekend.

