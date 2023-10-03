NASCAR Xfinity: Hendrick Motorsports adds two races

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 02: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #19 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on September 02, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports is adding two more races to the 2023 schedule for its No. 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series team. Boris said will drive the car in Saturday’s race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Speedway Roval and Rajah Caruth will be behind the wheel for the series season-finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 4.

“It’s an honor. Thank you Mr. H (HMS owner Rick Hendrick). See you at Phoenix Raceway,” Caruth said “Can’t wait for this opportunity. Appreciate you all for believing in me.”

HMS returned to the Xfinity Series last year with a four-race schedule featuring its NASCAR Cup Series driver. The team has contested five races, so far, this season, again with its Cup drivers. Alex Bowman, William Byron and Chase Elliott have driven the No. 17 in one race, apiece, in 2023 and Kyle Larson in two. The car has three top-fives and four top-10s this season with a best finish of second with Byron behind the wheel at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Said, a road-racing veteran and NASCAR “road-course ringer” has 29-career starts in the Xfinity Series. He won at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, in 2010. His Xfinity stats also include seven top-fives and nine top-10 finishes. Saturday will be his first series race since 2021.

“I’m 61 years old. I shouldn’t be getting this opportunity to do this with this team,” Said commented. “I’ve raced for 37 years, and I’ve never had a ride like this. This is just going to be fun for me.”

Caruth, a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular, has made 15-career starts in the Xfinity Series, including eight this season. All of his previous Xfinity starts came with Alpha Prime Racing. He posted a best finish of 12th last season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

In 25 Truck Series races, Caruth has three top-10s

