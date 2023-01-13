NASCAR Xfinity: Hendrick Motorsports plans four races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports plans to contest four NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023, just as it did last season. A driver lineup and schedule hasn’t been announced, though.

“Right now we are committed to running four races in 2023,” HMS President and General Manager Jeff Andrews said. “We are defining what those are right now. We want to win an Xfinity Series race in 2023.”

HMS fielded a No. 17 in four races with three of its NASCAR Cup Series drivers behind the wheel last season — Kyle Larson in two races and William Byron and Alex Bowman in one race apiece. Larson finished second in the car at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., and Bowman drove the car to a runner-up finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

The four races in 2022 were the first for Hendrick Motorsports in the Xfinity Series since a single race with Tony Stewart as driver in 2009.

