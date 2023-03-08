NASCAR Xfinity: Hendrick plans four-race schedule again

By AMANDA VINCENT

For the second-consecutive season, Hendrick Motorsports will field a No. 17 Chevrolet in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races with its NASCAR Cup Series drivers piloting the car. The first Xfinity Series race for the entry this season will be the March 25 race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, with William Byron behind the wheel.

The 2023 docket of races for the No. 17 primarily will be road-course races. Kyle Larson will drive the car June 10 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and Sept. 2 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, the only oval track the team will contest. Alex Bowman will drive the car Aug. 19 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Greg Ives and Kevin Meendering will be crew chiefs.

“We learned a lot in 2022 and felt the extra seat time was valuable for our drivers,” Hendrick Motorsports President and General Manager Jeff Andrews said. “Bringing back the program was an easy decision, but we know competing at a high level in the Xfinity Series takes a big commitment. We’re going to throw everything we have at these four races. Winning with the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevy is the priority.”

Last year’s races were the first for Hendrick Motorsports in the Xfinity Series since 2009. They resulted in three top-five finishes, including two runner-up showings at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., with Larson and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with Bowman.

“Watching the No. 17 return to the track last year was very special,” HMS owner Rick Hendrick said. “It was fun being back in the Xfinity Series and seeing a great return from our HendrickCars.com sponsorship. The team had strong results on the track, but we didn’t quite get to victory lane. Having unfinished business gives us extra motivation this season.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).