NASCAR Xfinity: Jade Buford, Mike Harmon Racing return

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jade Buford will contest the remainder of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, beginning with the May 25 race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, with the No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet team.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the 74 at Charlotte with Mike Harmon Racing,” Buford said. “I’m greatly looking forward to kicking off the start of our friendship on the right foot and begin building towards a successful future.”

The Charlotte race will be Buford’s first of 2024. He ran 47 Xfinity races between 2020 and 2023, most of them with Big Machine Racing. He has three-career top-10 race finishes.

“We are pleased to have Buford in the No. 74 Chevrolet Camaro during the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Charlotte and throughout the season,” team owner Mike Harmon said. “Buford brings lots of experience on the oval and road courses and will be a great strength for us.”

The Charlotte race also will be MHR’s first race of the season. In 394 starts since 2008, the team has two top-10 finishes with Bayley Currey in 2021 and Kyle Weatherman in 2020.

