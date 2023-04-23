NASCAR Xfinity: Jeb Burton wins attrition-filled race at Talladega

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 22: Jeb Burton, driver of the #27 Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet, and crew celebrate after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 22, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeb Burton, who claimed his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in a rain-shortened race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2021, claimed his second series win, also at Talladega, on Saturday in the Ag-Pro 300. Saturday’s win was the first for Jordan Anderson Racing.

“The only thing I’m disappointed with is I couldn’t do a burnout, because I blew the transmission out of it,” Burton said. “Man, I’m pumped up and out of breath from yelling. Man, went through some stuff in the offseason. I’m more focused now than ever, and these guys made racing fun again for me. For our little team, you have no idea how big this is. This is huge. We’re locked in the playoffs.”

Sheldon Creed finished second, and Parker Kligerman was third.

The Ag-Pro 300 was scheduled for 113 laps but was extended to 121 laps by two overtimes, the first because of a large multi-car crash on lap 111 that included Daniel Hemric’s car bouncing off a couple of cars before coming to rest on its roof. After the car was turned upright, Hemric was able to climb out on his own.

Hemric was the race leader just before the caution that turned into the second red flag of the race for extensive cleanup and repair to the SAFER barrier.

After the largest crash of the day, exactly half the 38 cars that started the race were still on-track. The second overtime was the result of debris from Austin Hill’s car. Hill and Richard Childress teammate Creed looked to be the class of the field throughout the race after starting on the front row.

After 10 cautions, seven in the second half of the race, the crashing continued on the final lap as Burton took the checkered flag.

With a fourth-place finish, Cole Custer claimed the third Xfinity $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. That award was known before the checkered flag, as Custer was the only driver of the four vying for the bonus, also including Josh Berry and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Sammy Smith and John Hunter Nemechek, still running at the end. The other three all wound up 30th or worse.

Custer will contend for the final bonus April 29 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He’ll be challenged by the top-three Talladega finshers.

Justin Allgaier won the first of two 25-lap stages after taking the lead from Creed late in the stage. Creed was second at stage-end.

Parker Retzlaff, Anthony Alfredo and Daniel Hemric led laps before Creed and Hill got back to the top-two on lap 13.

Hill was fifth at the end of stage one, but he was assessed a pit-road speeding penalty after the stage. One of Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate, Sam Mayer, also was in the top-five at the end of the opening stage in third.

All four JRM drivers, also including Berry and Brandon Jones, wrecked in the second half of the race. Three of them — Allgaier, Berry and Mayer — were collected in a single crash on lap 101.

Burton won the second stage under caution at lap 50. The race went under the red flag late in stage two for a multi-car crash that began when Dexter Stacey hit the inside wall on lap 47 and included multiple rollovers by Blaine Perkins. Perkins’ car came to a stop right-side up, and he was able to climb from his car and walk, under his own power, to an ambulance for a ride to the infield care center. He was, then, transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

After the opening stage, Allgaier took four tires, but he was surrounded by cars that only had two new tires, including new race leader Ryan Truex and Brett Moffitt, for the restart for stage two.

Allgaier and Moffitt traded the lead back-and-forth before the first caution for an on-track incident on lap 38 for a three-car wreck involving Parker Chase, Retzlaff and Alfredo.

Moffitt was the leader for the restart, but Burton took the lead on lap 44, one lap after the restart.

Burton was, then, shuffled outside the top-five to restart for the second half of the race by Hemric and Derek Kraus, who took fuel only, after stage two and a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers — Truex, Nemechek and Smith — on two new tires.

Other top-10 finishers Saturday included Brennan Poole in fifth, Caesar Bacarella in sixth, Retzlaff in seventh, Gray Gaulding eighth, Joey Gase ninth and Josh Williams in 10th.