NASCAR Xfinity: Jeffrey Earnhardt joins Alpha Prime Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeffrey Earnhardt has signed on to drive the No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season.

“I’m really pumped this came together with Tommy (Joe Martins) and Caesar (Bacarella, team co-owners),” Earnhardt said. “We were evaluating different options, and after speaking with them we knew this would be the perfect fit. They are making major moves to strengthen their program, and they made me feel welcomed.”

Earnhardt contested 13 Xfinity Series races last season for teams including Richard Childress Racing, Sam Hunt Racing and Emerling-Gase Motorsports. He posted a career-best of second for RCR at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting on the pole. In all, Earnhardt has made 144 starts in the Xfinity Series since 2009, resulting in two top-fives and five top-10 finishes.

Earnhardt also has experience in NASCAR’s other two series — 10 races in the NASCAR Truck Series and 76 at the NASCAR Cup Series level.

“We’re so excited to have Jeffrey with us next season,” APR President Tommy Joe Martins said in a statement released by the team. “Jeffrey has been a competitor and a friend to me for a few years now. When Caesar and I started this team last year, we both talked about having Jeffrey at the top of our roster, so to see this all come together for 2023, he and I both feel like we finally got our guy.”

