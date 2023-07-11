NASCAR Xfinity: Jeffrey Earnhardt sidelined for New Hampshire race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alpha Prime Racing has sidelined Jeffrey Earnhardt for Saturday’s AmBetter Health 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He is expected to return yo Xfinity Series competition at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 22.

Ryan Ellis, Rajah Caruth and Greg Van Alst will drive the team’s three entries at NHMS. Van Slst made his series debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 8. He was credited with a 38th-place finish after a crash.

Ahead of the 2023 Xfinity Series season, Earnhardt was announced as a full-time driver for Alpha Prime. He failed to qualify for the July 1 street-course race in downtown Chicago. His best finish this season, so far, was an 18th at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

In 160-career Xfinity races since 2009, Earnhardt has two top-fives and five top-10 finishes.

According to Earnhardt’s uncle and JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeffrey Earnhardt is among the candidates to replace Josh Berry behind the wheel of the No. 8 JRM Chevrolet next year. Berry will move to the NASCAR Cup Series and Stewart-Haas Racing to drive the No. 4 Ford in 2024. That seat will be vacated by the retiring Kevin Harvick at the end of 2023.

“As far as who fills the seat next year in the No. 8 car at JR Motorsports, there’s a long list of drivers,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on a recent episode of his Dale Jr. Download podcast. “Jeffrey is one of the drivers we’re talking to.”

