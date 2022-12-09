NASCAR Xfinity: Jesse Iwuji sues sponsor

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Jesse Iwuji, driver of the #34 Equity Prime Mortgage Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner and driver Jesse Iwuji is suing sponsor Equity Prime Mortgage for $4.125 million for breach of contract. The lawsuit was filed in US District Court in Fort Lauferdale, Fla.

According to the race team, EPM was supposed to pay Jesse Iwuji Motorsports $2.25 million for sponsorship in 2022 and $3.75 million for 2023, but Equity Prime missed two payments, totaling $375,000, for 2022. The lawsuit is to collect that amount, plus the total for 2023 sponsorship.

According to the lawsuit, EPM notified the race team in September that EPM would be unable to make additional payments to Jesse Iwuji Motorsports because of business difficulties arising from increasing mortgage rates.

Also according to the lawsuit, the race team notified Equity Prime Mortgage of a termination of the sponsorship agreement when a scheduled payment was missed by EPM on Oct. 1, but EPM continued to benefit from the agreement “as EPM continued to make promotional posts on social media, which featured the company’s logo on the JIM race car.”

JIM contested 30 Xfinity Series races last season with Iwuji and Kyle Weatherman as drivers. The team had one top-10 finish, an eighth by Weatherman at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Iwuji posted a best finish of 11th at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).