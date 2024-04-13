NASCAR Xfinity: Jesse Love on pole at Texas

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Jesse Love recorded a 29.093-second/185.612 mph lap in qualifying Friday at Texas Motor Speedway to claim the pole for Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. It’s Love’s third-career pole for his eighth-career Xfinity Series race.

“I enjoy racing at mile-and-a-half tracks,” Love said ahead of the race weekend. “I learned a few things at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that can be applied to this weekend’s race at Texas. I am still breaking some habits that I had in the ARCA car, but I shouldn’t have to learn as much at Texas compared to Vegas with it being my first mile-and-a-half race in the Xfinity car. I should be able to fire off good to start, which will put us in a position to compete for a win.”

Cole Custer qualified second to start alongside Love on the front row. Taylor Gray and Chandler Smith qualified third and fourth to start Saturday’s race in row two.

Smith was the highest qualifier among the four drivers eligible for the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus at Texas. The other three bonus candidates for Saturday’s race are JR Moyorsports teammates Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier and Smith’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sheldon Creed. Allgaier and Mayer also qualified in the top-10 in sixth and 10th, respectively. Creed qualified 15th.

Other top-10 qualifiers included Riley Herbst in fifth, Ryan Truex seventh, A.J. Allmendinger eighth and Sammy Smith in ninth.